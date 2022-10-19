Calamos Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Calamos Advisors LLC raised its position in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) by 22.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,865 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $2,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TFG Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Carlisle Companies by 5.3% in the first quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA lifted its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 4.7% during the second quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 1,215 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 0.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,097 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,974,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Patron Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 3.8% during the first quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 1,661 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 46.0% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. 88.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Carlisle Companies

In other Carlisle Companies news, CEO D Christian Koch sold 7,272 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.01, for a total value of $2,290,752.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 119,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,669,525.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Carlisle Companies news, CEO D Christian Koch sold 7,272 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.01, for a total value of $2,290,752.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 119,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,669,525.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Nicholas J. Shears sold 10,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.44, for a total transaction of $3,317,175.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,841,570.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 58,456 shares of company stock valued at $18,458,337. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Carlisle Companies Stock Performance

Shares of CSL stock opened at $293.45 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $297.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $269.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.01. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a one year low of $211.06 and a one year high of $318.71. The firm has a market cap of $15.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.02.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The conglomerate reported $6.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.99 by $1.16. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 32.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 20.24 EPS for the current year.

Carlisle Companies Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 17th. This is an increase from Carlisle Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.73%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CSL shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Carlisle Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $363.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $325.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Carlisle Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $329.60.

Carlisle Companies Company Profile

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, and Carlisle Fluid Technologies.

Featured Articles

