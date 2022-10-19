Calamos Advisors LLC Buys 38,892 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Calamos Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 841,325 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,892 shares during the quarter. Chevron accounts for 0.5% of Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $121,807,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CVX. City State Bank bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $772,000. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC boosted its holdings in Chevron by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC now owns 155,928 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,390,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Chevron by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 4,425 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $721,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH boosted its holdings in Chevron by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 55,321 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,008,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Chevron by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 9,899 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,612,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CVX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HSBC upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $183.00 to $167.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Chevron from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $172.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $202.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Chevron in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Chevron has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.45.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Chevron Stock Up 0.9 %

In other Chevron news, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 11,432 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.45, for a total transaction of $1,845,696.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,560 shares in the company, valued at $574,762. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, EVP James William Johnson sold 85,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total value of $13,990,053.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 11,432 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.45, for a total value of $1,845,696.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $574,762. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 141,732 shares of company stock worth $23,024,499. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CVX opened at $162.72 on Wednesday. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $109.79 and a 52 week high of $182.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $319.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.86, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $157.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $158.86.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $5.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.02 by $0.80. Chevron had a return on equity of 19.73% and a net margin of 13.45%. The firm had revenue of $68.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 18.02 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th were given a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.89%.

Chevron Profile

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.