Calamos Advisors LLC Buys 4,013 Shares of iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC)

Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Rating) by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,984 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,013 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC owned 0.11% of iRhythm Technologies worth $3,672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IRTC. Xponance Inc. bought a new position in shares of iRhythm Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $222,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its position in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 4,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its stake in iRhythm Technologies by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 12,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,936,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in iRhythm Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $3,285,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in iRhythm Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $15,123,000. 98.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on IRTC. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on iRhythm Technologies from $185.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on iRhythm Technologies from $172.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on iRhythm Technologies from $185.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. BTIG Research boosted their target price on iRhythm Technologies from $155.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on iRhythm Technologies from $185.00 to $167.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $160.91.

In other news, EVP Daniel G. Wilson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.57, for a total value of $367,710.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,562 shares in the company, valued at $4,236,264.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, COO Douglas Devine sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 27,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,462,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Daniel G. Wilson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.57, for a total value of $367,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,236,264.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 5,090 shares of company stock worth $632,089 over the last quarter. 1.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

iRhythm Technologies stock opened at $121.01 on Wednesday. iRhythm Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.61 and a fifty-two week high of $169.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a current ratio of 4.04. The company has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of -27.38 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $140.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $136.89.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94) by $0.15. iRhythm Technologies had a negative return on equity of 38.95% and a negative net margin of 36.15%. The firm had revenue of $102.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.59) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that iRhythm Technologies, Inc. will post -3.07 EPS for the current year.

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

