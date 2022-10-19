Calamos Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Calamos Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Rating) by 47.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 40,316 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 37,120 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Wintrust Financial were worth $3,231,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,847 shares of the bank’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 4.9% during the first quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 2,708 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 3.2% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,880 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 31.8% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 730 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 6.7% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,050 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. 92.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wintrust Financial Stock Performance

Shares of WTFC stock opened at $92.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $86.21 and a 200 day moving average of $85.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.36, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.18. Wintrust Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $76.13 and a 52 week high of $105.56.

Wintrust Financial Announces Dividend

Wintrust Financial ( NASDAQ:WTFC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The bank reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $440.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $449.93 million. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 22.78%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.70 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.68%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James decreased their price target on Wintrust Financial from $130.00 to $111.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Wedbush upped their price target on Wintrust Financial from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Truist Financial upped their price target on Wintrust Financial to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial to $107.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $109.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wintrust Financial currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.29.

Wintrust Financial Company Profile

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

