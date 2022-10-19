Calamos Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Calamos Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 57.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,127 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 37,259 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $3,197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 50,222 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,709,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 63,082 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,171,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 117,344 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $13,345,000 after acquiring an additional 12,780 shares in the last quarter. Pariax LLC raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. Pariax LLC now owns 14,891 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after acquiring an additional 2,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coulter & Justus Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,730,000. 14.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BABA has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America dropped their price target on Alibaba Group from $162.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Benchmark increased their target price on Alibaba Group from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Alibaba Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays dropped their target price on Alibaba Group from $161.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Alibaba Group from $163.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alibaba Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $162.24.

NYSE:BABA opened at $76.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1-year low of $71.40 and a 1-year high of $182.09.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $30.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.15 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 3.69%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

