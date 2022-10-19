Calamos Advisors LLC Has $1.35 Million Stock Holdings in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Calamos Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) by 45.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 19,160 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $1,351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Brown & Brown by 259.0% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Brown & Brown by 2,485.0% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Brown & Brown by 104.4% during the second quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Brown & Brown during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Brown & Brown during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 72.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BRO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Brown & Brown from $82.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Brown & Brown to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Brown & Brown in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Brown & Brown in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Brown & Brown from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.13.

Brown & Brown Stock Performance

BRO stock opened at $62.16 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 3.90 and a quick ratio of 3.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $63.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.11. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.91 and a fifty-two week high of $74.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.56 billion, a PE ratio of 28.78 and a beta of 0.79.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $838.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $803.46 million. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 18.86% and a return on equity of 15.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. Analysts forecast that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

