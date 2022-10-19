Calamos Advisors LLC Has $3.08 Million Position in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT)

Calamos Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Get Rating) by 45.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 44,745 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,382 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC owned 0.15% of Boot Barn worth $3,083,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Boot Barn by 4.6% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 2,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Boot Barn by 3.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Boot Barn by 5.7% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Boot Barn by 9.9% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dana Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Boot Barn by 1.1% in the first quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 22,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,099,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter.

Get Boot Barn alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BOOT. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Boot Barn from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $132.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Boot Barn in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $140.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $140.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.80.

Boot Barn Trading Down 2.4 %

NYSE BOOT opened at $57.59 on Wednesday. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.78 and a 1 year high of $134.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 2.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $64.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.60.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.11. Boot Barn had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 33.09%. The firm had revenue of $365.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $367.62 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 6.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Boot Barn

In other Boot Barn news, Director Peter Starrett purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $70.88 per share, for a total transaction of $283,520.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 14,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,048,953.12. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO James M. Watkins acquired 2,500 shares of Boot Barn stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $60.83 per share, for a total transaction of $152,075.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $508,112.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Peter Starrett acquired 4,000 shares of Boot Barn stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $70.88 per share, for a total transaction of $283,520.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 14,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,048,953.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Boot Barn Profile

(Get Rating)

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Boot Barn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boot Barn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.