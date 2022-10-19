Calamos Advisors LLC Has $4.41 Million Position in International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI)

Calamos Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI – Get Rating) by 708.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 215,689 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 189,010 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Money Express were worth $4,414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Money Express during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of International Money Express during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Money Express during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of International Money Express by 86.9% during the 1st quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 3,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of International Money Express during the 1st quarter valued at about $109,000. 84.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IMXI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Northland Securities lifted their price target on shares of International Money Express from $26.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of International Money Express to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ IMXI opened at $25.09 on Wednesday. International Money Express, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.66 and a 1-year high of $26.23. The company has a market cap of $950.41 million, a PE ratio of 18.86 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.96.

International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.06. International Money Express had a net margin of 10.47% and a return on equity of 40.21%. The company had revenue of $136.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.10 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that International Money Express, Inc. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Adam P. Godfrey sold 150,000 shares of International Money Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.33, for a total transaction of $3,799,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,869,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,356,740.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Adam P. Godfrey sold 150,000 shares of International Money Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.33, for a total transaction of $3,799,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,869,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,356,740.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Robert Lisy sold 71,302 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.17, for a total transaction of $1,794,671.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 442,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,133,370.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 272,419 shares of company stock worth $6,878,378 in the last quarter. 15.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

International Money Express, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a money remittance services company in the United States, Latin America, Mexico, Africa, Central and South America, and the Caribbean. The company offers remittance services, which include a suite of ancillary financial processing solutions and payment services; and online payment options, pre-paid debit cards, and direct deposit payroll cards.

