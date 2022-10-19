Calamos Advisors LLC Has $4.47 Million Holdings in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY)

Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating) by 293.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 72,782 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,280 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.09% of HealthEquity worth $4,468,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dfpg Investments LLC grew its stake in HealthEquity by 2.0% during the second quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 100,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,852,000 after buying an additional 2,007 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in HealthEquity by 6.9% during the second quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 47,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,907,000 after buying an additional 3,045 shares in the last quarter. Tekla Capital Management LLC grew its stake in HealthEquity by 11.6% during the second quarter. Tekla Capital Management LLC now owns 115,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,079,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in HealthEquity by 42.4% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 23,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,412,000 after buying an additional 6,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in HealthEquity by 124.8% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 133,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,222,000 after buying an additional 74,376 shares in the last quarter. 99.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get HealthEquity alerts:

HealthEquity Stock Performance

HealthEquity stock opened at $72.19 on Wednesday. HealthEquity, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.81 and a 52-week high of $74.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $66.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.13.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HealthEquity ( NASDAQ:HQY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 6th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.33. HealthEquity had a negative net margin of 7.82% and a positive return on equity of 2.86%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on HQY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of HealthEquity in a report on Thursday, September 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $47.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of HealthEquity in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.36.

Insider Transactions at HealthEquity

In other news, COO Edward Bloomberg sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.63, for a total transaction of $57,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 59,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,449,155.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Ian Sacks sold 25,000 shares of HealthEquity stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.28, for a total value of $1,807,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 126,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,148,479.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Edward Bloomberg sold 1,000 shares of HealthEquity stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.63, for a total transaction of $57,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 59,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,449,155.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,751 shares of company stock valued at $2,971,045 in the last quarter. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HealthEquity Profile

(Get Rating)

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HealthEquity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HealthEquity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.