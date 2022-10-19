Calamos Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH)

Calamos Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH – Get Rating) by 19.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,249 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,917 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts were worth $1,594,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 15,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares during the last quarter. Payden & Rygel acquired a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at $22,567,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 24,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,212,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. raised its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 50.9% in the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 29,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,540,000 after purchasing an additional 10,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at $140,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.26% of the company’s stock.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance

Shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $69.61 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $66.09 and a 200 day moving average of $72.08. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.81 and a 12 month high of $93.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Announces Dividend

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts ( NYSE:WH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.09. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 32.24% and a net margin of 21.65%. The company had revenue of $386.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $359.23 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 14th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 13th. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.13%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $96.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $99.00 to $85.50 in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.38.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Profile

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others. The Hotel Management segment provides hotel management services for full-service and limited-service hotels.

