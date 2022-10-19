Calamos Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in SilverBow Resources, Inc. (NYSE:SBOW)

Calamos Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SilverBow Resources, Inc. (NYSE:SBOW – Get Rating) by 44.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 148,082 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 45,688 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC owned 0.82% of SilverBow Resources worth $4,199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SilverBow Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in SilverBow Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $105,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in SilverBow Resources by 217.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,940 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in SilverBow Resources by 815.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 3,816 shares during the period. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new stake in SilverBow Resources during the 1st quarter worth $204,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SBOW has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of SilverBow Resources in a research report on Monday, September 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of SilverBow Resources from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of SilverBow Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th.

Insider Activity

SilverBow Resources Stock Performance

In other news, Director Charles W. Wampler sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.05, for a total value of $235,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,499,436.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, Director Strategic Value Partners, Llc sold 81,448 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.47, for a total transaction of $3,621,992.56. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,112,540 shares in the company, valued at $182,884,653.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Charles W. Wampler sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.05, for a total transaction of $235,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,499,436.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 95,352 shares of company stock worth $4,267,717. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:SBOW opened at $29.70 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.94. The stock has a market cap of $539.06 million, a P/E ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 2.33. SilverBow Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.00 and a 1-year high of $49.91.

SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $3.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $1.19. The business had revenue of $182.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.00 million. SilverBow Resources had a net margin of 18.28% and a return on equity of 71.35%. On average, research analysts expect that SilverBow Resources, Inc. will post 14.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About SilverBow Resources

SilverBow Resources, Inc, an oil and gas company, acquires and develops assets in the Eagle Ford shale and Austin Chalk located in South Texas. As of December 31, 2021, it had proved reserves of 1,416 billion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent. The company was formerly known as Swift Energy Company and changed its name to SilverBow Resources, Inc in May 2017.

