Calamos Advisors LLC Invests $3.12 Million in The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF)

Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 80,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,118,000. Calamos Advisors LLC owned 0.21% of Chefs’ Warehouse as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. now owns 30,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $995,000 after purchasing an additional 2,510 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments purchased a new position in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse in the 1st quarter valued at about $740,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse in the 1st quarter valued at about $259,000. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new position in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse in the 1st quarter valued at about $160,000. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 868,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,315,000 after purchasing an additional 13,579 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CHEF has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised their target price on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.80.

Chefs’ Warehouse Stock Performance

CHEF stock opened at $31.52 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.94 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.65. The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.27 and a fifty-two week high of $42.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.16. Chefs’ Warehouse had a net margin of 1.37% and a return on equity of 11.06%. The company had revenue of $648.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $600.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. Chefs’ Warehouse’s revenue was up 53.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chefs’ Warehouse Company Profile

The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distribution of specialty food products in the United States and Canada. The company's product portfolio includes approximately 50,000 stock-keeping units, such as specialty food products, such as artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products.

