Calamos Advisors LLC Invests $3.64 Million in MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI)

Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI – Get Rating) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 36,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,638,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in shares of MGP Ingredients by 8.6% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 8,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of MGP Ingredients by 2.4% in the second quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA purchased a new stake in shares of MGP Ingredients during the first quarter valued at $13,469,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in shares of MGP Ingredients by 161.0% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 11,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,000 after buying an additional 6,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of MGP Ingredients by 2.0% during the first quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 29,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,488,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. 79.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wedbush assumed coverage on MGP Ingredients in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Capital assumed coverage on MGP Ingredients in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on MGP Ingredients in a research report on Monday, August 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $126.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on MGP Ingredients in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, MGP Ingredients currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.83.

Insider Transactions at MGP Ingredients

MGP Ingredients Stock Up 1.4 %

In related news, major shareholder Luxco 2017 Irrevocable Trust D acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $110.24 per share, with a total value of $551,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,788,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $197,194,115.04. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, Director Karen Seaberg sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.63, for a total value of $105,630.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 61,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,510,188.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, major shareholder Luxco 2017 Irrevocable Trust D acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $110.24 per share, for a total transaction of $551,200.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,788,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $197,194,115.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have sold 7,217 shares of company stock valued at $781,967 over the last quarter. 36.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MGPI stock opened at $102.55 on Wednesday. MGP Ingredients, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.60 and a fifty-two week high of $117.01. The business’s 50-day moving average is $108.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 4.53. The company has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.28 and a beta of 0.95.

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.27. MGP Ingredients had a return on equity of 16.09% and a net margin of 16.12%. The company had revenue of $195.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. MGP Ingredients’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that MGP Ingredients, Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

MGP Ingredients Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. MGP Ingredients’s dividend payout ratio is 9.02%.

About MGP Ingredients

(Get Rating)

MGP Ingredients, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies distilled spirits, branded spirits, and food ingredients. It operates through three segments: Distillery Products; Branded Spirits; and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment provides food grade alcohol for beverage applications that include bourbon and rye whiskeys, as well as grain neutral spirits, including vodka and gin; and food-grade industrial alcohol, which is used as an ingredient in foods, personal care products, cleaning solutions, pharmaceuticals, and various other products.

Read More

