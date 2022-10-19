Calamos Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Calamos Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 57.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,127 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 37,259 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $3,197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in Alibaba Group by 51.2% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,677 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 1,584 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,412 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,744,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares during the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Alken Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,057 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. 14.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Alibaba Group Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of BABA stock opened at $76.34 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.16 billion, a PE ratio of 42.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.61. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a fifty-two week low of $71.40 and a fifty-two week high of $182.09.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $30.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.15 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 3.69%. Equities analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BABA shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Alibaba Group from $140.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Alibaba Group from $162.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Alibaba Group from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Alibaba Group from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Alibaba Group from $176.00 to $172.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.24.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.