Calamos Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI)

Calamos Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 254,866 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 37,566 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Everi were worth $4,156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVRI. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its position in shares of Everi by 0.4% during the second quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 1,664,338 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $27,145,000 after buying an additional 6,261 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Everi during the second quarter worth $589,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Everi by 34.6% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 370,934 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,047,000 after buying an additional 95,260 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of Everi by 259.3% during the second quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 14,841 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 10,711 shares during the period. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Everi during the second quarter worth $44,000. 89.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Everi alerts:

Everi Stock Up 1.2 %

Everi stock opened at $18.11 on Wednesday. Everi Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.05 and a 1-year high of $26.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.81, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 2.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.93.

Insider Transactions at Everi

Everi ( NYSE:EVRI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33. Everi had a return on equity of 73.32% and a net margin of 21.84%. The company had revenue of $197.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.21 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Everi Holdings Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Michael D. Rumbolz sold 19,424 shares of Everi stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $407,904.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 981,899 shares in the company, valued at $20,619,879. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Geoffrey P. Judge sold 3,000 shares of Everi stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $63,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 51,572 shares in the company, valued at $1,083,012. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Michael D. Rumbolz sold 19,424 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $407,904.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 981,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,619,879. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,424 shares of company stock worth $587,904. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EVRI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. B. Riley lowered their price target on Everi from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Everi from $30.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Raymond James increased their price objective on Everi from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Everi in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Everi from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Everi currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.75.

Everi Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Everi Holdings Inc provides entertainment and technology solutions for the casino and digital gaming industries in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Games and FinTech. The company offers local and wide-area progressive gaming products, such as classic mechanical reel games and video reel games, as well as TournEvent, a slot tournament terminal and system machine; and sells player terminals, licenses, game content, and related equipment.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Everi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.