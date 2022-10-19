Calamos Advisors LLC Makes New $2.88 Million Investment in Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY)

Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 59,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,881,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in Harmony Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth about $231,000. Cim LLC bought a new position in shares of Harmony Biosciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $341,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 33.7% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 22,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 5,743 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 19.0% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 566,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,551,000 after acquiring an additional 90,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 52.9% in the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 28,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after acquiring an additional 9,954 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Harmony Biosciences

In related news, Director Andreas Wicki sold 12,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.67, for a total value of $665,748.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,620,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $190,671,931.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Harmony Biosciences news, Director Jack Nielsen sold 75,117 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.22, for a total value of $4,147,960.74. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,300,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $182,240,412.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Andreas Wicki sold 12,640 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.67, for a total transaction of $665,748.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,620,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,671,931.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 315,348 shares of company stock worth $16,537,863. 34.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Harmony Biosciences Stock Up 3.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HRMY opened at $51.21 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 4.84 and a current ratio of 4.91. The company has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 53.91 and a beta of 0.40. Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.54 and a 52 week high of $57.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.02.

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $107.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.35 million. Harmony Biosciences had a net margin of 15.95% and a return on equity of 60.12%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HRMY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Harmony Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Harmony Biosciences from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Harmony Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $61.00 in a report on Friday, October 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded shares of Harmony Biosciences from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Harmony Biosciences from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Harmony Biosciences has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.00.

Harmony Biosciences Profile

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders in the United States. Its product, WAKIX is a medication for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy.

