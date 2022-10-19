Calamos Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 400,000 Software Acquisition Group Inc. III (NASDAQ:SWAG)

Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Software Acquisition Group Inc. III (NASDAQ:SWAG – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,000,000. Calamos Advisors LLC owned about 1.55% of Software Acquisition Group Inc. III as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Walleye Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Software Acquisition Group Inc. III by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 19,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 3,659 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of Software Acquisition Group Inc. III by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Software Acquisition Group Inc. III during the 1st quarter valued at $250,000. EHP Funds Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Software Acquisition Group Inc. III during the 1st quarter valued at $249,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Software Acquisition Group Inc. III during the 1st quarter valued at $356,000. 82.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Software Acquisition Group Inc. III Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SWAG opened at $1.03 on Wednesday. Software Acquisition Group Inc. III has a 52-week low of $8.50 and a 52-week high of $11.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.09 and a 200-day moving average of $7.93.

Software Acquisition Group Inc. III Company Profile

Software Acquisition Group Inc III does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search on software companies. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

