Calamos Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH)

Calamos Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH – Get Rating) by 42.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 90,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,683 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Switch were worth $3,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWCH. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in Switch in the second quarter worth approximately $101,675,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Switch by 2,818.3% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,640,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,564,000 after acquiring an additional 1,584,400 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Switch by 87.4% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,188,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,445,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020,756 shares during the period. DigitalBridge Group Inc. grew its position in Switch by 20.5% in the first quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. now owns 3,710,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,343,000 after acquiring an additional 631,581 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in Switch by 26.2% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 2,142,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,045,000 after acquiring an additional 445,453 shares during the period. 52.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Switch Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Switch stock opened at $34.05 on Wednesday. Switch, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.00 and a fifty-two week high of $34.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.93 and a 200 day moving average of $33.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.40 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30.

Switch Announces Dividend

Switch ( NYSE:SWCH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.04). Switch had a return on equity of 2.06% and a net margin of 58.11%. The firm had revenue of $168.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.04 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Switch, Inc. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were given a dividend of $0.0525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 19th. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Switch’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.82%.

Insider Transactions at Switch

In other news, Director Thomas A. Thomas sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.99, for a total transaction of $1,359,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,964,360 shares in the company, valued at $100,758,596.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

About Switch

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada, Michigan, and Georgia. The company serves technology and digital media companies, financial institutions, government agencies, and network and telecommunications providers, as well as cloud, IT, and software providers.

Featured Articles

