Calamos Advisors LLC Sells 19,160 Shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Calamos Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) by 45.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 19,160 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $1,351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BRO. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 1.6% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,497,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $145,686,000 after buying an additional 38,496 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 68.9% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 22,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after buying an additional 9,063 shares during the last quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc acquired a new position in shares of Brown & Brown during the second quarter valued at about $204,000. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Brown & Brown during the second quarter valued at about $59,598,000. Finally, Walker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brown & Brown during the second quarter valued at about $2,117,000. 72.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BRO opened at $62.16 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $63.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.11. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.91 and a twelve month high of $74.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.90, a current ratio of 3.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $17.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.78 and a beta of 0.79.

Brown & Brown ( NYSE:BRO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.02. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 18.86% and a return on equity of 15.36%. The company had revenue of $838.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $803.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BRO. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Brown & Brown to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $82.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Brown & Brown in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Brown & Brown has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.13.

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

