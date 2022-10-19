Calamos Advisors LLC Sells 40,630 Shares of Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT)

Calamos Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Rating) by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 84,774 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,630 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sprout Social were worth $4,922,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Sprout Social by 4,899.1% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 355,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,431,000 after purchasing an additional 348,670 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Sprout Social by 104.9% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 544,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,650,000 after purchasing an additional 278,939 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Sprout Social by 97.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 363,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,116,000 after purchasing an additional 179,000 shares in the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC increased its stake in Sprout Social by 196.2% during the 1st quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 198,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,928,000 after purchasing an additional 131,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redwood Investments LLC bought a new stake in Sprout Social during the 1st quarter valued at about $9,622,000. 92.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Sprout Social alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on SPT shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Sprout Social to $76.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.25.

Sprout Social Trading Up 0.5 %

SPT opened at $60.51 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.62 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $61.44 and its 200 day moving average is $59.04. Sprout Social, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.39 and a 12-month high of $142.61.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.06). Sprout Social had a negative return on equity of 28.60% and a negative net margin of 18.65%. The business had revenue of $61.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.26 million. As a group, analysts predict that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Sprout Social news, CTO Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $247,500.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 31,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,759,230. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Sprout Social news, CTO Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $247,500.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 31,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,759,230. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.50, for a total transaction of $101,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 124,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,423,595. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 67,482 shares of company stock worth $4,080,129. Company insiders own 13.33% of the company’s stock.

About Sprout Social

(Get Rating)

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sprout Social Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprout Social and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.