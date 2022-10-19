Calamos Advisors LLC Sells 53,626 Shares of Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS)

Calamos Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS – Get Rating) by 21.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 192,834 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,626 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC owned about 0.40% of Tecnoglass worth $3,385,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Tecnoglass during the 1st quarter valued at $275,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in shares of Tecnoglass during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Tecnoglass during the 1st quarter valued at $166,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Tecnoglass by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 38,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $959,000 after purchasing an additional 3,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Tecnoglass by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 19,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.64% of the company’s stock.

TGLS has been the subject of several research reports. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Tecnoglass from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tecnoglass in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.00.

Tecnoglass stock opened at $21.00 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 1.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.48. Tecnoglass Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.05 and a twelve month high of $34.90.

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $169.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.81 million. Tecnoglass had a net margin of 16.74% and a return on equity of 39.73%. Research analysts expect that Tecnoglass Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This is an increase from Tecnoglass’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. Tecnoglass’s payout ratio is currently 15.08%.

Tecnoglass Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, produces, markets, and installs architectural systems for the commercial and residential construction industries in Colombia, the United States, Panama, and internationally. The company offers low emissivity, laminated/thermo-laminated, thermo-acoustic, tempered, silk-screened, curved, and digital print glass products.

