Calamos Advisors LLC Sells 7,099 Shares of IRadimed Co. (NASDAQ:IRMD)

Calamos Advisors LLC cut its stake in IRadimed Co. (NASDAQ:IRMD – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,467 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 7,099 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC owned 0.64% of IRadimed worth $2,731,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of IRadimed by 9.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 339,257 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $15,212,000 after acquiring an additional 29,696 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of IRadimed by 12.3% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 246,264 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $8,356,000 after acquiring an additional 27,059 shares during the last quarter. RK Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of IRadimed by 46.4% in the first quarter. RK Capital Management LLC now owns 213,200 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $9,560,000 after acquiring an additional 67,600 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of IRadimed by 150.4% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 143,538 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,432,000 after acquiring an additional 86,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of IRadimed by 10.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 113,452 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,087,000 after acquiring an additional 10,950 shares during the last quarter. 44.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of IRadimed in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

IRadimed Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IRMD opened at $28.66 on Wednesday. IRadimed Co. has a one year low of $26.41 and a one year high of $55.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.16 and a 200-day moving average of $34.66. The stock has a market cap of $359.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.55 and a beta of 1.08.

IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.06. IRadimed had a net margin of 25.42% and a return on equity of 18.11%. The company had revenue of $12.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.64 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that IRadimed Co. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at IRadimed

In other news, Director Monty K. Allen sold 3,072 shares of IRadimed stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.71, for a total transaction of $115,845.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $638,354.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 43.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

IRadimed Company Profile

(Get Rating)

IRADIMED CORPORATION develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) compatible medical devices, and related accessories and services in the United States and internationally. It offers MRidium MRI compatible intravenous (IV) infusion pump system with associated disposable IV tubing sets; and MRI compatible patient vital signs monitoring system.

