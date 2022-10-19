Calamos Wealth Management LLC Purchases 39,951 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 82.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 88,578 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 39,951 shares during the quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $8,362,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 126.3% in the first quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 181 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 96.2% in the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 206 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the first quarter worth $29,000. Rational Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 74.1% in the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 164.4% in the first quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 275 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.37% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total transaction of $357,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,407,114.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney stock opened at $98.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.26, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.23. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $90.23 and a 1 year high of $179.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $108.03 and a 200-day moving average of $107.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The entertainment giant reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $21.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.01 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 3.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $140.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Guggenheim raised Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson cut their price objective on Walt Disney to $120.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.48.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

