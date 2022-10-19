California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC) Shares Sold by Calamos Advisors LLC

Calamos Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 113,355 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 5,597 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC owned about 0.15% of California Resources worth $4,364,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of California Resources by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,489,832 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $335,020,000 after purchasing an additional 80,779 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of California Resources by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,298,250 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $147,531,000 after purchasing an additional 576,042 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of California Resources by 292.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 853,136 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $38,161,000 after purchasing an additional 635,700 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of California Resources by 32.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 803,434 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $35,945,000 after purchasing an additional 197,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of California Resources by 696.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 792,391 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $35,443,000 after purchasing an additional 692,931 shares during the last quarter.

California Resources Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSE:CRC opened at $41.16 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.02. California Resources Co. has a 52 week low of $35.95 and a 52 week high of $51.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.21.

California Resources Dividend Announcement

California Resources ( NYSE:CRC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by ($0.83). California Resources had a return on equity of 35.57% and a net margin of 39.21%. The firm had revenue of $747.00 million for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that California Resources Co. will post 6.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. California Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CRC shares. StockNews.com cut California Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. MKM Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of California Resources in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Bank of America cut California Resources from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded California Resources from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.00.

About California Resources

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas company. The company explores for, produces, gathers, processes, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids for marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

Featured Stories

