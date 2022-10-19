Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) Short Interest Up 12.0% in September

Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,960,000 shares, an increase of 12.0% from the September 15th total of 1,750,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 570,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days. Currently, 3.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Calix from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Calix from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Calix in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Calix in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised Calix from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.60.

Shares of CALX stock opened at $61.15 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.56. Calix has a one year low of $31.59 and a one year high of $80.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of 19.54 and a beta of 1.69.

Calix ( NYSE:CALX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $202.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.02 million. Calix had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 28.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Calix will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Calix news, Director Michael Matthews sold 6,000 shares of Calix stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.70, for a total transaction of $334,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 66,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,676,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Calix news, EVP John Matthew Collins sold 5,000 shares of Calix stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.31, for a total transaction of $291,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Matthews sold 6,000 shares of Calix stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.70, for a total transaction of $334,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 66,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,676,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 76,000 shares of company stock worth $4,394,050. Insiders own 16.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Calix by 45.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,446,078 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $319,511,000 after purchasing an additional 2,340,968 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Calix by 35.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,586,440 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $239,713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453,368 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Calix by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,732,618 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $74,347,000 after purchasing an additional 639,780 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Calix by 414.8% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 631,269 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $21,552,000 after purchasing an additional 508,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its holdings in shares of Calix by 125.6% in the 1st quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 885,935 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $38,015,000 after purchasing an additional 493,245 shares in the last quarter. 81.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud and software platforms, and systems and services in the United States, rest of Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company's cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable broadband service providers (BSPs) to provide a range of services.

