Canaccord Genuity Group Initiates Coverage on Patriot Battery Metals (OTCMKTS:PMETF)

Investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Patriot Battery Metals (OTCMKTS:PMETF – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Patriot Battery Metals Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS PMETF opened at 4.47 on Monday. Patriot Battery Metals has a 12-month low of 0.17 and a 12-month high of 5.45.

Patriot Battery Metals Company Profile

Patriot Battery Metals Inc engages in the identification, evaluation, acquisition, and exploration of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, silver, platinum, and lithium deposits. Its flagship properties include Corvette- FCI project comprising 417 claims totaling 21,357 hectares located in Quebec.

