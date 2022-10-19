Cantor Fitzgerald Comments on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:REGN)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, October 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst O. Brayer now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of $37.57 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $38.72. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $625.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is $36.27 per share.

REGN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $740.00 to $925.00 in a research note on Monday, September 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen boosted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $635.00 to $645.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $692.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $753.29.

REGN stock opened at $722.71 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $670.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $647.10. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $538.01 and a 12-month high of $761.04. The company has a current ratio of 5.12, a quick ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $78.78 billion, a PE ratio of 14.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.16.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.53 by $1.24. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 36.17% and a net margin of 39.97%. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $27.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 44.4% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, SVP Christopher R. Fenimore sold 1,844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $749.00, for a total transaction of $1,381,156.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,302,325. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Christopher R. Fenimore sold 1,844 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $749.00, for a total value of $1,381,156.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,302,325. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $581.53, for a total value of $639,683.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,423,575.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 69,328 shares of company stock valued at $44,662,648. 8.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bailard Inc. boosted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 44.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 8,863 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,732 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 40.2% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 129 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC boosted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 2,698 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,859,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 262,665 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $180,942,000 after purchasing an additional 41,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Security National Bank bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $241,000. 84.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

