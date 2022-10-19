Capital One Financial Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) – Analysts at Capital One Financial dropped their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for ConocoPhillips in a report released on Friday, October 14th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now anticipates that the energy producer will post earnings per share of $2.57 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.58. The consensus estimate for ConocoPhillips’ current full-year earnings is $14.76 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for ConocoPhillips’ Q1 2023 earnings at $2.10 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.07 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.11 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.15 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $8.44 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $7.52 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on COP. Barclays lifted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $142.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $117.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $129.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Citigroup boosted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $115.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.65.

ConocoPhillips Stock Down 0.4 %

COP opened at $117.89 on Monday. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $66.06 and a fifty-two week high of $124.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company has a market capitalization of $152.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $109.74 and a 200-day moving average of $102.72.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy producer reported $3.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by $0.13. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 31.24% and a net margin of 23.10%. The company had revenue of $21.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share.

Institutional Trading of ConocoPhillips

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COP. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 62.4% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 23,463,085 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,346,309,000 after acquiring an additional 9,014,700 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 64.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,177,310 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,901,935,000 after acquiring an additional 8,323,587 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the first quarter valued at approximately $702,569,000. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 28.2% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 12,335,053 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,233,506,000 after acquiring an additional 2,715,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 12.1% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 22,866,527 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,053,643,000 after acquiring an additional 2,472,255 shares during the last quarter. 79.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at ConocoPhillips

In other news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 10,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.52, for a total transaction of $1,275,894.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.19%.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

