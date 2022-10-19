Capstone Copper Corp. Forecasted to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.23 Per Share (TSE:CS)

Capstone Copper Corp. (TSE:CS – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial raised their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Capstone Copper in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 12th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now forecasts that the mining company will post earnings of $0.23 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.20. The consensus estimate for Capstone Copper’s current full-year earnings is $0.50 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Capstone Copper’s FY2023 earnings at $0.67 EPS.

Capstone Copper (TSE:CS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The mining company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.07 by C($0.08). The company had revenue of C$455.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$462.80 million.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on CS. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Capstone Copper from C$4.00 to C$4.75 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Capstone Copper from C$7.50 to C$5.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Capstone Copper from C$7.00 to C$6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, CIBC lowered their target price on Capstone Copper from C$6.25 to C$5.50 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$7.16.

Shares of TSE CS opened at C$3.11 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.76, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$3.18 and a 200 day moving average price of C$4.02. Capstone Copper has a 52-week low of C$2.25 and a 52-week high of C$7.79.

Capstone Copper Corp. operates as a copper mining company with focus on the Americas. It owns and operates the Pinto Valley copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; the Cozamin copper-silver mine located in Zacatecas, Mexico; the Mantos Blancos copper-silver mine located in the Antofagasta region, Chile; and 70% of the Mantoverde copper-gold mine located in the Atacama region, Chile.

