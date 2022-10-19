Capstone Copper Corp. Forecasted to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.23 Per Share (TSE:CS)

Capstone Copper Corp. (TSE:CS – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial raised their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Capstone Copper in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 12th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now forecasts that the mining company will post earnings of $0.23 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.20. The consensus estimate for Capstone Copper’s current full-year earnings is $0.50 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Capstone Copper’s FY2023 earnings at $0.67 EPS.
Capstone Copper (TSE:CS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The mining company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.07 by C($0.08). The company had revenue of C$455.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$462.80 million.
Capstone Copper Stock Down 2.2 %
Shares of TSE CS opened at C$3.11 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.76, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$3.18 and a 200 day moving average price of C$4.02. Capstone Copper has a 52-week low of C$2.25 and a 52-week high of C$7.79.
Capstone Copper Company Profile
Capstone Copper Corp. operates as a copper mining company with focus on the Americas. It owns and operates the Pinto Valley copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; the Cozamin copper-silver mine located in Zacatecas, Mexico; the Mantos Blancos copper-silver mine located in the Antofagasta region, Chile; and 70% of the Mantoverde copper-gold mine located in the Atacama region, Chile.
Read More
- Does J&J Have Enough Alpha to Be a Solid Low Beta Stock?
- This Mid Cap Energy Stock is a 10-Bagger…And May Not Be Done
- Should You Make a Reservation in Marriott International Stock?
- The Outperforming Software Stock No One is Talking About
- Will Goldman Sachs’ Earnings & Revenue Beats Lift Sector Higher?
Receive News & Ratings for Capstone Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capstone Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.