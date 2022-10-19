Cardiol Therapeutics (TSE:CRDL) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.82

Shares of Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. (TSE:CRDL – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.82 and last traded at C$0.87, with a volume of 237601 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.97.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Cardiol Therapeutics from C$4.00 to C$3.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 1st.

Get Cardiol Therapeutics alerts:

Cardiol Therapeutics Trading Down 8.0 %

The stock has a market cap of C$49.55 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.26. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 6.24 and a current ratio of 6.48.

Cardiol Therapeutics Company Profile

Cardiol Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage life sciences company, focuses on the research and development of anti-fibrotic and anti-inflammatory therapies for the treatment of cardiovascular disease (CVD). Its lead product is CardiolRx, which is in Phase II/III multi-national, randomized, double-blind, and placebo-controlled study to evaluate the efficacy and safety of CardiolRx as a cardioprotective therapy to reduce cardiovascular and respiratory events in patients hospitalized with COVID-19, as well as to evaluate the efficacy and safety of CardiolRx in acute myocarditis.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cardiol Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardiol Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.