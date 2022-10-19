Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) Shares Acquired by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,029,557 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 19,557 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 2.53% of Carter’s worth $72,563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CRI. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Carter’s during the 1st quarter valued at $1,301,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Carter’s by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,100 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of Carter’s during the 1st quarter valued at about $452,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Carter’s by 1.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,092,829 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $284,509,000 after buying an additional 58,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindenwold Advisors boosted its position in Carter’s by 5.2% in the first quarter. Lindenwold Advisors now owns 5,765 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CRI opened at $73.61 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Carter’s, Inc. has a one year low of $62.65 and a one year high of $111.17. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.83. The company has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 1.29.

Carter’s ( NYSE:CRI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The textile maker reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $700.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $744.31 million. Carter’s had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 42.73%. The business’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Carter’s, Inc. will post 7.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.08%. Carter’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.92%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CRI shares. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Carter’s to $99.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Carter’s in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Carter’s to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Carter’s from $100.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Carter’s currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.29.

In other Carter’s news, SVP Ben Pivar sold 398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.77, for a total transaction of $32,544.46. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $990,970.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Carter’s news, SVP Ben Pivar sold 398 shares of Carter’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.77, for a total transaction of $32,544.46. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $990,970.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kendra Krugman sold 2,000 shares of Carter’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.31, for a total transaction of $168,620.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,336 shares in the company, valued at $3,232,108.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, Carter's My First Love, little planet, and other brands in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

