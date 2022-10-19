CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its position in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 173,384 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 839 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.13% of CDW worth $27,318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CDW during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in CDW by 4,250.0% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 174 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN boosted its holdings in shares of CDW by 66.0% in the second quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 269 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CDW in the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in CDW during the first quarter worth about $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDW opened at $161.18 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $169.93 and its 200-day moving average is $168.70. The company has a market capitalization of $21.78 billion, a PE ratio of 21.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.86, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.30. CDW Co. has a 52 week low of $147.91 and a 52 week high of $208.71.

CDW ( NASDAQ:CDW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.05. CDW had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 132.68%. The business had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.92 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that CDW Co. will post 9.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 25th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.21%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CDW shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of CDW in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $202.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of CDW from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CDW in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of CDW from $227.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of CDW from $250.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CDW presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.00.

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, and security.

