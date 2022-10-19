CentralNic Group (LON:CNIC) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

CentralNic Group (LON:CNIC – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 250 ($3.02) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 89.39% from the stock’s previous close.

CentralNic Group Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of LON CNIC opened at GBX 132 ($1.59) on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 118.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 121.56. CentralNic Group has a 12 month low of GBX 106.50 ($1.29) and a 12 month high of GBX 153.78 ($1.86). The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.80. The company has a market cap of £381.03 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6,600.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Donald Baladasan sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 130 ($1.57), for a total value of £65,000 ($78,540.36). In other news, insider Donald Baladasan sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 130 ($1.57), for a total value of £65,000 ($78,540.36). Also, insider Max Royde acquired 19,448 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 109 ($1.32) per share, with a total value of £21,198.32 ($25,614.21). Over the last quarter, insiders bought 55,617 shares of company stock valued at $6,381,943 and sold 733,604 shares valued at $87,994,154.

About CentralNic Group

CentralNic Group Plc provides domain name services worldwide. It operates through Online Presence and Online Marketing segments. The company's Online Presence segment provides tools for businesses to go online, such as reseller, registry operator, registry service provider, retail, and computer software channels, as well as strategic consultancy and related services.

