Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.42 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 33.09% and a return on equity of 16.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share.

Charles Schwab Price Performance

Shares of SCHW stock opened at $68.61 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $72.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.40. Charles Schwab has a 12 month low of $59.35 and a 12 month high of $96.24. The company has a market capitalization of $124.72 billion, a PE ratio of 20.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.99.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Charles Schwab Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This is an increase from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 26.75%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insiders Place Their Bets

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $99.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.62.

In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 149,600 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.36, for a total transaction of $9,777,856.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 69,749,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,558,809,672.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 8,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $602,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,425. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 149,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.36, for a total transaction of $9,777,856.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 69,749,230 shares in the company, valued at $4,558,809,672.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Charles Schwab

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in Charles Schwab by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. qPULA Trading Management LP purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab during the 1st quarter worth approximately $481,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Charles Schwab by 79.5% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 5,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 2,330 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Charles Schwab by 684.1% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 4,255 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $340,000. 82.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.