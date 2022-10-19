Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Acquires 118 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,890 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $1,153,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 101.2% during the first quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 163 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital raised its stake in Analog Devices by 333.3% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 182 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Analog Devices by 1,116.7% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 219 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Analog Devices in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in Analog Devices by 50.6% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 232 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. 85.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 9,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $1,564,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 81,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,830,690. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Vivek Jain sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.63, for a total transaction of $2,318,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,026,225.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Tunc Doluca sold 9,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $1,564,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 81,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,830,690. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,400 shares of company stock valued at $8,459,200 in the last three months. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Analog Devices Stock Up 1.4 %

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Friday, August 19th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $203.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $185.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Analog Devices has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.11.

NASDAQ ADI opened at $141.10 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $152.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $156.32. Analog Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $133.48 and a one year high of $191.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.92. The company has a market cap of $72.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.15.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.09. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 17.00%. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.72 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 9.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th were paid a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 29th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.98%.

Analog Devices Profile

(Get Rating)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.