Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Acquires 13,552 Shares of Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating) by 37.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 49,703 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,552 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Tenable were worth $2,257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Tenable during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in shares of Tenable in the first quarter worth $72,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in shares of Tenable in the first quarter worth $202,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tenable in the first quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new position in shares of Tenable in the first quarter worth $212,000. 87.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Tenable alerts:

Tenable Trading Up 3.2 %

TENB opened at $33.08 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.47. The company has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.94 and a beta of 1.32. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.80 and a 52 week high of $63.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Tenable ( NASDAQ:TENB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $164.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.47 million. Tenable had a negative return on equity of 33.54% and a negative net margin of 12.97%. Analysts forecast that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush decreased their price target on Tenable from $70.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays dropped their price target on Tenable from $45.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. TheStreet downgraded Tenable from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Tenable from $71.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Tenable from $60.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tenable presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.46.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tenable

In other Tenable news, Director Linda Kay Zecher sold 2,223 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $100,035.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $581,490. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Jerry M. Kennelly sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.11, for a total value of $441,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $513,396.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Linda Kay Zecher sold 2,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $100,035.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $581,490. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 55,068 shares of company stock valued at $2,190,809. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tenable Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable.io, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable.cs, a cloud-native application platform that enables organizations to programmatically detect and fix cloud infrastructure misconfigurations; Tenable.io WAS, which provides scanning for modern web applications; and Tenable.ep, an unified platform that helps organizations identify, assess, and accurately prioritize cyber risks across the entire attack surface.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TENB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tenable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.