Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Acquires 1,430 Shares of StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,532 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,430 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC owned 0.05% of StepStone Group worth $1,498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in StepStone Group by 116.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,744,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,675,000 after purchasing an additional 939,445 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of StepStone Group by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,859,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,605,000 after buying an additional 653,619 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of StepStone Group by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,921,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,573,000 after buying an additional 189,267 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in StepStone Group by 51.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 261,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,635,000 after purchasing an additional 88,500 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in StepStone Group by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 559,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,489,000 after purchasing an additional 82,813 shares during the period. 45.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

StepStone Group Price Performance

NASDAQ:STEP opened at $25.99 on Wednesday. StepStone Group Inc. has a one year low of $22.39 and a one year high of $55.19. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.32, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.27.

StepStone Group Announces Dividend

StepStone Group ( NASDAQ:STEP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.11. StepStone Group had a net margin of 14.20% and a return on equity of 10.08%. The business had revenue of $190.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.52 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that StepStone Group Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. StepStone Group’s payout ratio is currently 28.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on STEP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of StepStone Group from $35.00 to $31.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of StepStone Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of StepStone Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of StepStone Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $46.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of StepStone Group from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, StepStone Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.42.

About StepStone Group

StepStone Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, and buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.

