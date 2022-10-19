Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Acquires 15,151 Shares of Aris Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARIS)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Aris Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARIS – Get Rating) by 17.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 102,686 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,151 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC owned about 0.19% of Aris Water Solutions worth $1,713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ARIS. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Aris Water Solutions by 50.8% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,885,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,307,000 after buying an additional 635,000 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aris Water Solutions by 3,083.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 538,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,802,000 after purchasing an additional 521,670 shares in the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aris Water Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $9,142,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Aris Water Solutions by 19,315.1% during the second quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 478,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,986,000 after purchasing an additional 476,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Aris Water Solutions by 43.2% during the first quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 836,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,227,000 after purchasing an additional 252,544 shares in the last quarter. 36.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Aris Water Solutions alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ARIS shares. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Aris Water Solutions in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Capital One Financial restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Aris Water Solutions in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Aris Water Solutions from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Aris Water Solutions from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Aris Water Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.14.

Aris Water Solutions Trading Up 0.6 %

ARIS stock opened at $14.19 on Wednesday. Aris Water Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.06 and a 1-year high of $23.58. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76.

Aris Water Solutions (NYSE:ARIS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $76.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.17 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Aris Water Solutions, Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

Aris Water Solutions Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 16th.

Aris Water Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Aris Water Solutions, Inc, an environmental infrastructure and solutions company, provides water handling and recycling solutions. The company's produced water handling business gathers, transports, unless recycled, and handles produced water generated from oil and natural gas production. Its water solutions business develops and operates recycling facilities to treat, store, and recycle produced water.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aris Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Aris Water Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aris Water Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.