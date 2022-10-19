Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Acquires 581 Shares of NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC owned 0.08% of NexPoint Residential Trust worth $1,328,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NXRT. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in NexPoint Residential Trust by 192.6% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 401,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,287,000 after purchasing an additional 264,502 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,364,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $123,190,000 after acquiring an additional 131,447 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,721,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $245,735,000 after acquiring an additional 66,684 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 84,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,663,000 after acquiring an additional 26,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 152.9% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 43,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,883,000 after acquiring an additional 26,000 shares in the last quarter. 91.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NexPoint Residential Trust alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from $88.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Raymond James reissued a “downgrade” rating on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, JMP Securities began coverage on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.29.

NexPoint Residential Trust Trading Down 1.7 %

NexPoint Residential Trust Dividend Announcement

Shares of NexPoint Residential Trust stock opened at $41.39 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.46. NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.67 and a 1 year high of $95.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.18.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. NexPoint Residential Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 187.65%.

About NexPoint Residential Trust

(Get Rating)

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NexPoint Residential Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexPoint Residential Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.