Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,187 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $2,199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 13.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,902,037 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $541,252,000 after purchasing an additional 465,063 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 1.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,688,153 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $234,164,000 after acquiring an additional 31,337 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 7.1% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,426,576 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $197,880,000 after acquiring an additional 94,313 shares in the last quarter. RGM Capital LLC raised its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 22.5% in the first quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 906,748 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $125,775,000 after acquiring an additional 166,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 2.3% in the first quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 824,448 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $114,359,000 after acquiring an additional 18,854 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Linda T. Hollembaek sold 1,000 shares of Manhattan Associates stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $140,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,392,160. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Linda T. Hollembaek sold 1,000 shares of Manhattan Associates stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $140,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,392,160. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Bruce Richards sold 2,160 shares of Manhattan Associates stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.30, for a total transaction of $320,328.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,257 shares in the company, valued at $2,114,313.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,160 shares of company stock valued at $2,576,378 in the last ninety days. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Manhattan Associates Trading Up 3.0 %

MANH stock opened at $131.37 on Wednesday. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a twelve month low of $106.02 and a twelve month high of $188.52. The company’s 50 day moving average is $139.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.92. The stock has a market cap of $8.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.63 and a beta of 1.78.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The software maker reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.15. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 16.67% and a return on equity of 51.87%. The company had revenue of $191.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MANH. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Manhattan Associates in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $178.75.

About Manhattan Associates

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

