Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Buys 400 Shares of Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,998 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Hamilton Lane were worth $1,075,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HLNE. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in Hamilton Lane by 25.4% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hamilton Lane by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 633,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,963,000 after purchasing an additional 65,963 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Hamilton Lane by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 16,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Hamilton Lane by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 48,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,738,000 after purchasing an additional 2,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Davy Global Fund Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of Hamilton Lane by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 14,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares during the last quarter. 64.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hamilton Lane Trading Up 1.3 %

Hamilton Lane stock opened at $61.21 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $68.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.89 and a beta of 1.03. Hamilton Lane Incorporated has a 12 month low of $55.81 and a 12 month high of $116.00.

Hamilton Lane Dividend Announcement

Hamilton Lane ( NASDAQ:HLNE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.12. Hamilton Lane had a return on equity of 52.70% and a net margin of 42.33%. The firm had revenue of $135.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.20 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hamilton Lane Incorporated will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Hamilton Lane’s payout ratio is presently 38.93%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Hamilton Lane from $74.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Hamilton Lane from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Hamilton Lane from $85.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, UBS Group cut Hamilton Lane from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $72.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th.

Hamilton Lane Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It provides following services: separate accounts (customized to each individual client and structured as single client vehicles); specialized strategies (fund-of-funds, secondaries, co-investments, taft-hartley, distribution management); advisory relationships (including due diligence, strategic portfolio planning, monitoring and reporting services); and reporting and analytics solutions.

