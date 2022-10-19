Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Buys 914 Shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,346 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 914 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Equitable were worth $1,599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Equitable by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,143,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,240,838,000 after buying an additional 854,689 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Equitable by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,883,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,137,000 after purchasing an additional 419,700 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Equitable by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,466,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,798,000 after purchasing an additional 575,664 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Equitable by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 5,743,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,544,000 after purchasing an additional 471,163 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Equitable by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,011,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,985,000 after purchasing an additional 270,728 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Equitable alerts:

Equitable Stock Performance

Equitable stock opened at $28.78 on Wednesday. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.61 and a 52 week high of $37.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.63.

Equitable Dividend Announcement

Equitable ( NYSE:EQH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31. The business had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.32 billion. Research analysts forecast that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.94%.

Insider Transactions at Equitable

In other news, Director Bertram L. Scott sold 7,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.87, for a total transaction of $218,051.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,429 shares in the company, valued at $640,084.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Nick Lane sold 51,448 shares of Equitable stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $1,543,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 101,394 shares in the company, valued at $3,041,820. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Bertram L. Scott sold 7,300 shares of Equitable stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.87, for a total transaction of $218,051.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $640,084.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 190,472 shares of company stock worth $5,738,065 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Equitable from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Barclays lifted their price target on Equitable from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Equitable from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Equitable from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Equitable from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.89.

Equitable Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Equitable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.