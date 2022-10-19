Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Cuts Position in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,657 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 212 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Crown were worth $1,535,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CCK. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its position in shares of Crown by 15.3% in the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT increased its position in shares of Crown by 3.1% in the second quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 532,314 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,063,000 after buying an additional 16,250 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in shares of Crown by 0.4% in the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 153,242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,124,000 after buying an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc increased its position in shares of Crown by 11.5% in the second quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc now owns 14,272 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after buying an additional 1,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. increased its position in shares of Crown by 5.5% in the second quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 12,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after buying an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CCK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America dropped their price target on Crown from $106.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Crown from $147.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Crown from $137.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Crown from $122.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Crown in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.08.

Crown Stock Performance

NYSE CCK opened at $84.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.15. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $78.48 and a 1-year high of $130.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.63.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. Crown had a positive return on equity of 40.47% and a negative net margin of 3.07%. The company’s revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.14 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 7.63 EPS for the current year.

Crown Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 10th. Crown’s dividend payout ratio is currently -29.43%.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Christy L. Kalaus sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.90, for a total transaction of $46,950.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $459,546.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

About Crown

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food and beverage industries. The company also provides products for industrial products, such as steel and plastic strap consumables and equipment, paper-based protective packaging, and plastic film consumables and equipment to metals, food and beverage, construction, agricultural, corrugated, and general industries.

