Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Cuts Stake in Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 74,052 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,147 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Petco Health and Wellness were worth $1,092,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Petco Health and Wellness by 180.0% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness during the 1st quarter valued at $154,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness during the 2nd quarter valued at $158,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. boosted its position in Petco Health and Wellness by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 11,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $25.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.50.

Petco Health and Wellness Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Petco Health and Wellness stock opened at $10.66 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.71 and a 200 day moving average of $15.89. The firm has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.69, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.90. Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.99 and a 1 year high of $26.21.

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. Petco Health and Wellness had a return on equity of 7.96% and a net margin of 2.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Petco Health and Wellness Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc, a health and wellness company, focuses on enhancing the lives of pets, pet parents, and its Petco partners. The company provides veterinary care, grooming, training, tele-health, and Vital Care and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco mobile clinics.

