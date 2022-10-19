Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Decreases Stock Position in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lessened its stake in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,106 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 59 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Everest Re Group were worth $1,431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,629,441 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,395,221,000 after purchasing an additional 237,698 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,341,749 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $705,655,000 after purchasing an additional 91,251 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,049,747 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $617,753,000 after purchasing an additional 86,154 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,233,520 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $371,758,000 after purchasing an additional 7,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 688,906 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $207,622,000 after purchasing an additional 92,027 shares in the last quarter. 92.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Everest Re Group alerts:

Everest Re Group Price Performance

Shares of RE opened at $278.26 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $10.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.10, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $272.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $275.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $244.57 and a 12 month high of $308.20.

Everest Re Group Dividend Announcement

Everest Re Group ( NYSE:RE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $9.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.07 by $0.72. Everest Re Group had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 6.61%. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $14.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 24.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th were paid a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 23rd. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Everest Re Group’s payout ratio is 0.20%.

Insider Transactions at Everest Re Group

In other news, Director John A. Weber sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.92, for a total value of $812,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $838,768.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Everest Re Group from $317.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Everest Re Group from $343.00 to $344.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Everest Re Group from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Everest Re Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

About Everest Re Group

(Get Rating)

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through Reinsurance Operations and Insurance Operations segments. The Reinsurance Operations segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Everest Re Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everest Re Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.