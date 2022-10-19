Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Decreases Stock Position in Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI – Get Rating) by 25.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 41,190 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,829 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Owens & Minor were worth $1,295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of OMI. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Owens & Minor by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,633,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,936,000 after purchasing an additional 544,570 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in Owens & Minor during the 1st quarter valued at about $20,483,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in Owens & Minor by 183.8% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 702,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,941,000 after purchasing an additional 455,191 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its holdings in Owens & Minor by 42.5% during the 2nd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,266,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,864,000 after purchasing an additional 377,803 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Owens & Minor by 100.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 648,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,551,000 after purchasing an additional 324,962 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on OMI shares. Bank of America downgraded Owens & Minor from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Citigroup downgraded Owens & Minor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Bank Of America (Bofa) downgraded Owens & Minor from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Owens & Minor from $37.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Owens & Minor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.80.

Owens & Minor Stock Performance

Shares of OMI opened at $16.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.70. Owens & Minor, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.10 and a 52 week high of $49.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.32.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.76. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. Owens & Minor had a return on equity of 26.66% and a net margin of 1.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Owens & Minor, Inc. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Owens & Minor



Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Solutions and Global Products. The Global Solutions segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

