Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Has $1.42 Million Stock Holdings in Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO – Get Rating) by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,010 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,194 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC owned about 0.05% of Silicon Motion Technology worth $1,424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Alta Advisers Ltd boosted its position in Silicon Motion Technology by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Alta Advisers Ltd now owns 2,009 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Silicon Motion Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Silicon Motion Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its position in Silicon Motion Technology by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,050 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 72.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SIMO opened at $58.20 on Wednesday. Silicon Motion Technology Co. has a 1-year low of $55.73 and a 1-year high of $98.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.76. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 9.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.03.

Silicon Motion Technology ( NASDAQ:SIMO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $252.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.42 million. Silicon Motion Technology had a return on equity of 33.80% and a net margin of 21.92%. Equities analysts forecast that Silicon Motion Technology Co. will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SIMO shares. Wedbush reduced their price target on Silicon Motion Technology from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Silicon Motion Technology to a “positive” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Silicon Motion Technology in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Silicon Motion Technology from $114.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded Silicon Motion Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.17.

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. It offers controllers for computing-grade solid state drives (SSDs), which are used in PCs and other client devices; enterprise-grade SSDs used in data centers; eMMC and UFS mobile embedded storage for use in smartphones and IoT devices; flash memory cards and flash drives for use in expandable storage; and specialized SSDs that are used in industrial, commercial, and automotive applications.

