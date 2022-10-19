Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Has $1.69 Million Stock Holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating) by 67.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,542 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 11,495 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care were worth $1,689,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TNDM. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 10,566.7% during the 1st quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 320 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 88.2% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 286.3% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 931 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Tandem Diabetes Care alerts:

Tandem Diabetes Care Stock Performance

Shares of TNDM stock opened at $54.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 5.36 and a current ratio of 6.00. The company has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -246.82 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.96. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.90 and a 52 week high of $155.86.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Tandem Diabetes Care ( NASDAQ:TNDM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The medical device company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.27). Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative net margin of 1.72% and a negative return on equity of 2.99%. The business had revenue of $200.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.16 million. On average, analysts expect that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care to $76.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $49.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $125.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $120.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Lake Street Capital reduced their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $200.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tandem Diabetes Care has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.23.

About Tandem Diabetes Care

(Get Rating)

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TNDM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.