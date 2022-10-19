Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Has $1.72 Million Stock Position in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 82,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Independence Realty Trust were worth $1,715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 100.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,462,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,043,399,000 after purchasing an additional 19,735,415 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 98.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,329,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $643,267,000 after purchasing an additional 12,099,993 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 121.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,302,671 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $326,733,000 after purchasing an additional 6,753,959 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 90.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,628,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,507,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 78.7% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,730,023 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202,185 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on IRT shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Independence Realty Trust from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. StockNews.com raised Independence Realty Trust to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on Independence Realty Trust from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Independence Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.72.

Shares of IRT stock opened at $15.96 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.58. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $15.04 and a one year high of $28.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of 24.55, a PEG ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 0.97.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 21st. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Independence Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 86.15%.

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily apartment properties across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.

