Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Has $1.78 Million Position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,199 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $1,779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IQV. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of IQVIA during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of IQVIA during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of IQVIA by 271.8% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 145 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of IQVIA by 243.2% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 151 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in IQVIA during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 86.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IQV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Guggenheim reduced their price target on IQVIA from $246.00 to $234.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Barclays reduced their price target on IQVIA from $235.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on IQVIA from $290.00 to $270.00 in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on IQVIA from $260.00 to $265.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on IQVIA in a report on Friday, July 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $256.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $271.94.

Shares of IQV stock opened at $184.33 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $207.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $214.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $165.75 and a 1 year high of $285.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.77, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.36.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The medical research company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.04. IQVIA had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 30.21%. The business had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.94 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.4 earnings per share for the current year.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

